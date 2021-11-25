Madrasas will teach Hindi language, Indian religions; Jamea Tul Hidaya takes initiative

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: Prof. Mohsin Usmani, former Dean, Faculty of Languages, Eiffel University, Hyderabad, said that the prophets used to speak in the language of the nation and Hindi is the national language of India. Therefore, learning Hindi language and getting acquainted with Indian religions is the social need and religious responsibility of the Ulema.The above remarks were made by Prof. Mohsin in the consultative meeting which was held at the K. A. Nizami Center for Qur’anic Studies in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), to prepare a course in Hindi language and Indian religions for the benefit of religious schools. Jamea Tul HidayaUniversity, Jaipur, has taken the The meeting was presided over by Prof. Ali Muhammad Naqvi, Director, Dara Shikoh Inter-faith Center.

It takes time to teach Hindi language and Indian religion courses in madrasas and the superintendent of Jamea Tul Hidaya University, Jaipur deserves congratulations for this initiative. The launch of this course will provide a scholarly basis for inter-faith and sectarian harmony. Such courses should be approved by Indian universities to be useful for the students of the course. The study of religions is part of the Muslim tradition and needs to be taken further.” These views have been expressed in the meeting by Prof. Muhammad Saud Alam Qasmi, Dean, Department of Theology, in AMU.

A press note issued said that the meeting was convened at the invitation of Maulana Mohammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, Ameer-e-Jamea (Superintendent) of Jamea Tul Hidaya University. He said that Jamea Tul Hidaya wants to prepare a two-year course for the students of religious schools for specialization in Hindi language and Indian religions. The knowledge and experience of the teachers of the Muslim University will be used to create its curriculum and system.

Naseem Ahmad Khan, Director, Bridge Course, said that the curriculum for religions and Hindi language should be included in the curriculum taught in the universities for the benefit of the madrasas so that the students would be able to move on.

Maulana Ashhad Jamal Nadwi, Secretary, Institute of Islamic Research and Writing, said that teaching of Hindi language and Indian religions is our religious and da’wah need. If the big madrasas take the initiative then other madrasas will follow. Dr. Raza Abbas, a teacher at the Women’s College, said that the study of other religions should be done in a sympathetic manner instead of a demonstrative manner and expert teachers should be appointed for this purpose.

Delivering the presidential address, Ali Muhammad Naqvi said that before starting this course in madrasas, attention should be paid to the purpose, procedure, syllabus and preparation of text books. This work is very important and the Faculty of Theology, Hindi Department, Inter-faith Center, Nizami Center and Bridge Course Center of Aligarh Muslim University will provide full support in this work. “We will also prepare textbooks”, he added.

An outline of the curriculum was also prepared in this meeting.

It may be pointed out here that Jamea Tul Hidaya is a revolutionary step in the field of Islamic education taken by a well known Islamic scholar as well as a great priest Maulana Mohammed Abdur Rahim Mujaddidi. This great idea was introduced by Maulana Mohammed Hidayat Ali Mujaddidi (a great priest of his era) 75 years ago and Maulana Mohammed Abdur Rahim Mujaddidi gave it a practical shape He planted that sapling and then fed it with his sweat, tears and blood.

It was not established all of sudden, but launched after long discussions with great Islamic scholars like Maulana Syed Abulhasan Ali Nadwi, and other erudite, distinguished personalities, this covered a period of about 25 years.