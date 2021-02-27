Magnetic Fields Nomads to focus on food, wellness alongside music

By IANSlife Features

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANSlife) In its debut edition, imagined as a three-day, open-air gathering of creatives and community, Magnetic Fields Nomads will strictly adhere to health and safety protocols outlined by the Rajasthan government. It is scheduled to be held at the palatial Nahargarh Ranthambore from March 19-21, 2021 with a cap of 400 attendees

Conceptualised by the same team behind Magnetic Fields Festival in Alsisar, this event is another exploration in introducing new concepts and experiences to attendees.

With a singular focus on championing local excellence in food, culture and music, Nomads is where food and wellness enjoy equal billing with music.

Food at Nomads

One of the highlights of the three-day event, envisioned as an open-air retreat, will be Chef’s Table, specially curated, limited seating meals with two of Delhi’s most exciting chefs, Jatin Mallick, chef and co-founder at global contemporary cuisine restaurant Tres, and sustainability advocate and Fig & Maple founder and chef Radhika Khandelwal, who is well known for her root-to-shoot cooking. Each chef will create a four-course meal on Saturday and Sunday, which will be available to book closer to the festival.

Regular festival grub turns gourmet at Nomads with food by popular food delivery services Asian Haus, Dilli Haus (kebabs and curries) and Amma’s House (South Indian delights) and a special festival menu by Fig & Maple.

Music at Nomads

Stages in the desert make way for sundowners under the trees, picnics in the garden and pool parties with some of India’s best and most exciting artists and collectives on the line-up.

The travelling theatre The Peacock Club will host special live performances by one of India’s most distinctive bands, and Magnetic Fields favourite, gypsy cabaret band Peter Cat Recording Co; an exclusive debut show from Sahil Vasudeva titled Qinara Modulated Piano, alongside the old school disco and folk melange of Lifafa; sonic modulations of sound architect and synthesist Arushi Jain; dreamy, lo-fi experimental sound of Delhi-based trio Begum; singer-songwriter Shantanu Pandit, musical nomads and four-member band Gauley Bhai who sing in Nepalese; Mumbai-based singer and producer Noni-Mouse, and singer-songwriter Karshni.

On Saturday and Sunday, the disco and house music collective Dynamite Disco Club (DDC) will kickstart a party poolside where Bangalore-based DJ and producer Unnayaana will bring his bag of South-Asian and African influenced tunes alongside the disco stylings of DDC founder and Kochi-based DJ, Stalvart John and lawyer-and-DJ Carissa.

Stretched across 20 acres of land and surrounded by a 16th century style fortress Ranthambore Fort, Nahargarh is an ivory fortress nestled amidst thousands of trees — making it the perfect venue for sundowners and picnics.

The diverse selections of Mumbai-based producers Sindhi Curry and Kaleekarma, Unnayaana and Delhi-based Girls Night Out will soundtrack the transformation from dusk till dark in Bagichi, styled like a clearing in the forest.

The sounds of vinyl and global grooves will float over the lawns of Nahargarh through the weekend from noon to 5 pm with culture curator and boxout.fm co-founder DJ MoCity taking over on Friday with a special edition of City Goes Wax. Popular YouTube channel My Analog Journal, that explores rare grooves around the world on vinyl, will take over on Saturday and Sunday with My Analog Journal founder and London-based music producer, DJ, and filmmaker Zag Erlat and Indian selector Digging in India on music duties.

Wellness at Nomads

For those looking for a more relaxed weekend, the wellness space Magnetic Sanctuary is the perfect place to be.

Curated by VITALITY HOURS, a community of self-care and wellness seekers, wellness activities over Saturday and Sunday range from Kundalini yoga and sleep meditation with Shalini Sarena, positive affirmations and crystal therapy with energy alchemist Alisha Berry, sessions with somatic movement therapist Avantika Kochar and mudra meditation and biohacking with certified yoga teacher and nutritionist Nikhil Bhushan.

Attendees will be able to choose between handcrafted cocktails made using seasonal fruits and herbs, and hot and cold revitalising drinks — made in accordance with Ayurveda recipes — at the Elixir bars, curated by Antidote and Bhu Kombucha.

Just because you’re away from the city doesn’t mean that retail therapy is off the menu. You can find young and edgy brands like Valiyan, Bodice, Dhora, Auster WIP, Almost Gods, Aimee, Balav, Kefi, Tiger & Twig, Moral Science, Discovery and Delhi Wear selling streetwear, jewellery and curated vintage at the Magnetic Souk.

Home to the royal predator the tiger, a trip to Ranthambore is incomplete without a jungle safari. Attendees will be able to book in slots via the Magnetic Fields website closer to the event.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.