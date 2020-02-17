Magsaysay Award winner held on way to anti-CAA protest

A+ A-

LUCKNOW: Magsaysay Award winner, Sandeep Pandey, was arrested here on Monday afternoon while he was going to participate in an anti-CAA protest.

Nine others persons who were accompanying Pandey have also been arrested and brought to the Thakurganj police station.

Pandey has been charged with section 151 (disturbing peace)

According to reports, Pandey and his associates had reached the Clock Tower and were planning to take out a march to the other protest site in Ujariyagaon village in Gomti Nagar area.

Social worker and Magsaysay award winner Sandeep Pandey along with nine other arrested by Lucknow police near Ghanta ghar, where the Anti CAA protest has been going on. Pandey was allegedly distributing pamphlets as he tried to take out a march from Ghantaghar to Gomti Nagar. pic.twitter.com/BiqnCm3UU7 — Qazi Faraz Ahmad (@qazifarazahmad) February 17, 2020

Thakurganj Station House Officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar said that they had been arrested under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse), in apprehension of breach of peace.

The SHO said that Pandey and his associates were also distributing pamphlets against CAA.