Thane: A 21-year-old man was killed in Bhiwandi in Thane district by unidentified persons and efforts were on to nab them, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night and the victim has been identified as Karanjote-resident Akash Shelar, said Senior Inspector Suresh Manore of Padgha police station.

Shelar was hit on the head with a sharp weapon, Manore said.

Source: PTI