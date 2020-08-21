Maha again sees over 14K Covid tally, Mumbai region toll crosses 12K (Roundup)

Mumbai, Aug 21 : For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded 14,000-plus new Covid-19 cases and the death toll continued to soar above the 300 mark even as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s toll crossed 12,00 and tally surpassed the 3-lakh level, health officials said here on Friday.

The state recorded its second-highest new daily case number, at 14,161 – a bit lower than the 14,492 on Thursday – pushing up the total to 657,450, while with 339 fresh fatalities, the death toll shot up to 21,698. Both figures are the highest in the country.

There was one death roughly every 4 minutes, with the load gradually shifting to non-metro areas, and a staggering 590 new cases added every hour.

The recovery rate improved from 71.37 per cent to 71.62 per cent, while the current mortality rate was 3.30 per cent.

As many as 11,749 recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 470,873 till date – considerably higher than the 164,562 active cases.

Of Friday’s fatalities, Pune recorded 81 deaths, followed by 46 in Thane and 42 in Mumbai.

There were also 20 deaths in Kolhapur, 17 in Nagpur, 16 each in Palghar and Nashik, 13 in Satara, 12 in Sangli, nine each in Raigad and Beed, eight each in Jalgaon and Solapur, six each in Parbhani and Nanded, five each in Dhule, Ratnagiri, and Osmanabad, four in Ahmednagar, two each in Jalna, Hingoli, and Yavatmal, one each in Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Latur, and Washim, besides 1 from another state.

With fatalities keeping below the 50 mark for the eight days now, Mumbai’s toll now stands at 7,356, while the number of cases spiked by 1,406 to 134,228.

The country’s commercial capital has a case doubling rate of 89 days with a 0.78 per cent infection rate and a robust recovery rate of 80 per cent.

Of the total eight circles, the MMR (Thane circle) leads the fatality table, with 113 more deaths taking the toll to 12,081, while 3,833 new cases took up its tally to 302,998.

Pune district recorded 144,450 cases with fatalities increasing to 3,598 while Thane district, on the third spot, now has 120,262 cases and a toll of 3,513.

With 102 more fatalities, the Pune circle’s death toll increased to 4,547 and the case tally zoomed up by 4,018 to 169,452.

Nashik circle has recorded 1,889 fatalities and 73,705 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle with 859 deaths and 28,567 cases, Aurangabad circle with 793 fatalities and 27,081 cases, Latur circle with 559 fatalities and 19,222 cases, Nagpur circle with 506 deaths and 21,940 cases, and finally Akola with 400 fatalities and 13,887 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 11,92,685, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down to 35,132.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.