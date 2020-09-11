Maha: Aurangabad records 437 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Of the 27,289 cases reported so far, 20,704 patients have recovered from the infection

By Mansoor Published: 11th September 2020 3:51 pm IST

Aurangabad: As many as 437 patients have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, raising the caseload in the region to 27,289, an official said on Friday.

Apart from this, 13 COVID-19 patients died of the infection on Thursday that has taken the toll to 782 in the district, the official said.

Of the 27,289 cases reported so far, 20,704 patients have recovered from the infection, he said.

Among the 437 fresh cases, 97 are from Aurangabad city, followed by 164 from the district, 73 were detected at city entry points and 103 were detected by mobile swab collection teams, the official said.

Source: PTI
