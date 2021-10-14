Maha: Auto driver returns bag with Rs 55,000 cash; felicitated for honesty

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 14th October 2021 6:26 pm IST
Nagpur: The police have felicitated a 44-year-old autorickshaw driver for returning a passenger’s bag containing Rs 55,000 cash in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, an official said on Thursday.

Autorickshaw driver Gajanan Namdeo Narnawre was felicitated by the Tehsil police for his honesty on Wednesday, he said.

According to the police, Anita Atul Shende (49), a resident of Ram Nagar, had hired Narnawre’s autorickshaw to travel to Gandhibagh Itwari market on Tuesday.

While alighting, Shende left behind a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 55,000, and when she realised that she had forgotten the bag, she approached the Tehsil police station and lodged a complaint, the official said.

When Narnawre noticed the bag in the vehicle, he tried to locate the passenger and later went to the Tehsil police station and handed the bag over to the police, he said.

Pleased with his honesty, the police felicitated Narnawre and the passenger gave him Rs 5,000 as a gift, the official added.

