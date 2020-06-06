Maha CM inaugurates coal mine near Nagpur

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Western Coalfields’ Adasa coal mine near Nagpurvia video conferencing and stressed the need for proper utilisation of such mines with the focus on lowering pollution levels.

Speaking after the inauguration, Thackeray said if focus is kept on production of quality coal, then problems of shortage ofpower in the country will end.

He rued that despite ranking fourth in the world in terms of the number of coal mines, India is still importing coal.

Simultaneously, two mines in Madhya Pradesh were inaugurated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Joshi also joined online.

“Coal is very important for power generation. If focus is kept on production of quality coal, then problems of shortage ofpower in the country will end. Rural areas especially farmers will get uninterrupted and affordable electricity supply,” the CM said.

Thackeray hoped that coal mines would ensure low pollution levels. “They should be environment friendly,” he added.

The Adasa coal mine is set up with investment of Rs 334 crore, a Western Coalfields official said, adding that it will produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of coal per year.

“About 550 people will get jobs (at the mine),” he said.

The official further said that 14 coal mines with the investment of Rs 11,500 crore will start operations in Maharashtra in the next four years, and 13,000 people will get employment.

Source: PTI

