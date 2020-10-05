Maha Congress seeks justice for Hathras victim with ‘satyagraha’

Mumbai, Oct. Oct 5 : The Maharashtra Congress on Monday carried out ‘satyagraha’ in all districts demanding that the Uttar Pradesh government ‘reveal the truth’ and give justice to the female Dalit victim of the Hathras tragedy.

“The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government there is trying to hide something or protect someone, right from the beginning in this brutal case. The victim’s family was not permitted to meet anyone. The leader of opposition and even the media were forcibly stopped from meeting the family,” said Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Leading the statewide agitation near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai, Thorat reiterated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is “attempting to suppress” the Hathras case, but the Congress Party will stand solid behind the victim’s family.

“It is shocking that the local BJP leaders and former legislators are conducting meetings in support of the accused in the brutal case, the victim’s family was isolated from the society by blatant misuse of police force… The UP CM has handled it in a very insensitive manner,” Thorat said.

The Congress leader said that despite the nationwide furore, the UP CM is attempting to divert attention by accusing the Opposition parties of a ridiculous charge of fuelling riots there.

He pointed out that atrocities and violence against the Dalit, minorities and women have shot up not only in UP but in all other BJP-ruled states and the common masses have lost faith in the party.

Thorat endorsed the call by several Congress top leaders that the UP government order a judicial inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court and the suspension of Hathras Collector immediately for a free and impartial probe.

Top leaders of the Congress, its affiliates, women, student and union wings, ministers, MPs, legislators in Mumbai and at all district headquarters along with a large number of party activists joined the agitation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.