Maha Congress to appoint women as ‘working chiefs’ in 60 districts

Mumbai: Taking a cue from party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress’s Maharashtra unit on Friday announced that it will appoint a woman as Working President in all the party’s districts in the state.

“The Congress has a progressive tradition of giving important responsibilities to women in politics at all levels. Women leaders of Congress have held top posts like Prime Minister, President, Speaker, Governors, Chief Ministers, ministers, and other important positions. Taking ahead this glorious tradition, we shall now appoint a woman Working President in each of the 60 District Congress Committees (DCCs) in the state,” said state Congress President Nana Patole.

The move on Makar Sakaranti day follows the decision by Priyanka Gandhi to give 40 per cent representation to women candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections with her slogan “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon”.

Patole added that the party has always respected women, given them equal opportunities and this measure would give a more active political participation to women in the state/

“It was during the Congress government that the revolutionary decision to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in local bodies elections and other landmark developments came,” he said.

Even now, Priyanka Gandhi has set a new standard with 40 per cent representation to women candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which is a major step towards the empowerment of the women, he said.

Though there are only 36 administrative districts in the state, the party has a total of 60 DCCs including four in Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Nanded, Parbhani, etc, said a spokesperson.