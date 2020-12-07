Maha corona deaths low, recoveries double the new infections

Mumbai, Dec 7 : Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 deaths remained below the 50-mark, while recoveries were more than double the new coronavirus infections which also dropped under the 5K-mark, health authorities said on Monday.

The state reported 40 deaths for the second consecutive day – compared with the peak tally of 515 on September 15 – while its fatalities shot up from 47,734 to 47,774.

The new infections dropped below the 5K mark for the third day with 3,075 fresh cases – compared with the peak single-day tally of 24,886 (September 11) – and the total cases zoomed up from 18,52,266 to 18,55,341 till date.

While 23 of the 36 districts reported fatalities – and all reported new infections – the bulk of deaths came from the Mumbai-Pune region.

The state recovery rate improved from 93.04 per cent to 93.28 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 2.57 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 7,345 fully recovered patients returned home, which is double the fresh infections for the day, taking the total patients discharged from 17,23,370 to 17,30,715 till date. The figure is much higher than 75,767 ‘active cases’ in the state, notching a decline for the fifth day.

Of the 40 new deaths, 11 were reported in Mumbai, 4 each in Thane and Nagpur, 3 each in Nashik, Pune, Satara and Chandrapur, 2 each in Raigad and Yavatmal, 1 each in Ahmednagar, Latur, and Bhandara, besides 2 outsiders.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for over a month now, Mumbai recorded 11 fatalities. The city’s death toll increased to 10,907.

Mumbai’s fresh cases continued to be less than the 1K-mark and with 544 new infections, the total went up to 286,597.

Of the total 8 circles, Mumbai circle (MMR comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remained on the edge as deaths spiralled and cases piled up due to the contagion.

The MMR recorded 17 more fatalities, taking its death toll to 18,624. With another spike of 1,050 new cases, the total shot up to 641,055.

Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) recorded 6 fatalities, taking its death toll to 10,956. The daily infections increased by 688 to 462,805 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of home-quarantined persons decreased from 556,085 to 555,180 while those in institutional quarantine went down from 5,903 to 5,565 on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.