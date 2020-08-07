Maha: Couple, two children found dead in Malegaon

By Nihad Amani Published: 7th August 2020 1:11 pm IST
Nashik: A family of four, including two children, were allegedly killed in their home in Malegaon taluka of Maharashtra’s Nashik district, police said on Friday.

Samadhan Anna Chavan (35), his wife Bharatabai (26) and their two children aged six and four were found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Jeur Shivar in the morning hours, an official said.

Chavan was an autorickshaw driver and his wife was a labourer, he said.

The deceased were found with their throats slit, the official said, adding that investigations are underway.

Source: PTI
