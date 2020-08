Amravati: The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra’s Amravati district rose to 3,766 on Sunday with the addition of 79 new cases, officials said.

With no fatality being reported for the second consecutive day, the toll remained at 95.

A total of 87 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 2,583, they said, adding that the number of active cases in the district stood at 1,088.

Source: PTI