Maha Covid-19 deaths, new cases drop, recoveries rise (ROUNDUP)

Mumbai, Dec 5 : After three days, Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths dropped below 100 while new cases came below the 5K-mark even as recoveries improved, health authorities said on Saturday.

The state reported 95 deaths – (compared with the peak tally of 515 on Sep. 15) – and the state fatalities shot up from 47,599 to 47,694 now.

The new infections dropped below the 5K mark with 4,922 fresh cases -compared with the peak single-day tally of 24,886 (Sep. 11) – and the total cases zoomed up from 18,42,587 to 18,47,509 till date.

While 15 of the 36 districts in the state reported fatalities – and all reported new infections – the bulk of deaths came from the Mumbai-Pune regions.

The state recovery rate improved from 92.81 percent to 92.88 percent -while the current mortality (death) rate stood stable at 2.58 percent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 5,834 fully recovered patients returned home – taking the total number discharged from 17,10,050 to 17,15,884 till date – much higher than the 82,849 ‘active cases’ (ill) in the state, notching a decline for the third day.

Of the 95 deaths declared, Mumbai again led with 19 fatalities, 9 each in Pune and Nagpur, 7 each in Hingoli and Akola, 6 each in Ahmednagar and Solapur, 5 each in Thane and Jalgaon, 4 in Nashik, 3 each in Palghar, Satara and Chandrapur, 2 each in Aurangabad and Amravati, 1 each in Kolhapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Buldhana and Gondia.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for over a month now, Mumbai recorded 19 fatalities – and the city toll climbed from 10,945 to 10,964 now.

Mumbai’s fresh cases continued below the 1K-mark by adding 758 new infections, the total went up from 284,509 to 285,267 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, Mumbai circle (MMR – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the edge as deaths spiral and cases pile up due to the contagion.

The MMR recorded 27 new deaths – pushing up the toll from 18,625 to 18,652 and with another spike of 1,640 new infections, the total cases shot up from 636,877 the previous day to 638,517 now.

Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) recorded 18 fatalities and the death toll zoomed up from 10,898 to 10,916, while the daily infections increased by 1,089 – from 460,110 a day earlier to 461,199 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased – from 547,504 to 560,685 now – while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up – from 5,567 to 5,855 on Saturday.

Source: IANS

