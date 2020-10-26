Maha Covid-19 further eases, deaths drop to May levels (ROUNDUP)

Mumbai, Oct. Oct 26 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths dropped below the 100-mark for the first time in more than five months and the situation remained positive with falling cases, health officials said here on Monday.

The state witnessed just 84 deaths – compared with the peak of 515 (on Sep. 15), and is lower than the previous low of 97 (May 26) – and the state fatalities shot up from 43,264 to 43,348 now.

The state recorded 3,645 new cases – less than one-third compared with the peak single-day tally of 24,886 (Sep. 11), and the state tally jumped from 16,45,020 to 16,48,665 cases till date.

The state recovery rate increased from 88.08 per cent to 89.02 per cent – while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 2.63 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 9.905 fully recovered patients returned home – taking up the total number of discharged patients from 14,60,755 to 14,70,660 till date – much higher than the 134,137 ‘active cases’ (ill) currently in the state.

As per Monday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 17 minutes and 152 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

Of the 84 deaths declared, Mumbai notched up the highest at 37, 14 in Thane, 8 in Solapur, 4 each in Sangli and Nagpur, 3 each in Pune and Amravati, 2 each in Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Osmanabad, 1 each in Palghar, Nashik, Beed, Wardha and Chandrapur.

As many as 20 out of the state’s 36 districts recorded zero fatalities for the day, and only Mumbai and Thane notched double-digit fatalities.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 24th day this month, Mumbai recorded 37 fatalities, and the city toll shot up from 10,105 to 10,142, while the number of corona cases shot up by 804, the lowest in several months – and the city total climbed from 251,281 to 252,085 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, Mumbai circle (MMR – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the edge as deaths spiral and cases pile up due to the contagion.

The MMR fatalities shot up by 52 – and the toll increased from 17,713 to 17,765 and with another spike of 1,483 new infectees, the total cases zoomed up from 571,366 the previous day to 572,849 now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine for Corona increased – from 25,18,016 to 25,30,900 now – while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up – from 13,572 to 13,690 on Monday.A

