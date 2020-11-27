Maha Covid-19 new infections dip, but deaths and active cases rise (ROUNDUP)

Mumbai, Nov 27 : Maharashtra Covid-19 deaths and ‘active cases’ remained high on Friday though new infections reported a slight drop, health authorities said here.

The state reported 85 deaths – compared with the peak tally of 515 (Sep. 15) – and the state fatalities shot up from 46,813 to 46,898 now.

The new infections continued above the 5K mark with 6,185 fresh cases, slightly lower than Thursday’s 6,406 – compared with the peak single-day tally of 24,886 (Sep. 11) – and the total cases zoomed up from 18,02,365 to 18,08,550 till date.

As many as 16 of the 36 districts across the state reported fatalities on Friday though all reported new infections, with the bulk of deaths from Mumbai-Pune regions.

For the fifth day on Friday, the state recovery rate dropped, from 92.57 percent to 92.48 percent – while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 2.59 percent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 4,089 fully recovered patients returned home – taking the total from 16,68,538 to 16,72,627 till date – much higher than the 87,969 ‘active cases’ (ill), which are on the ascent since the past one week.

Of the 85 deaths declared, Mumbai led the state with 17 fatalities, 13 in Thane, 9 each in Pune and Solapur, 5 in Satara, 4 in Palghar, 3 each in Ahmednagar, Latur, Akola and Nagpur, 2 each in Raigad, Nashik, Sangli, Aurangabad and Beed, 1 each in Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Chandrapur, besides 2 outsiders.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 26th day this month, Mumbai recorded 17 fatalities, or remaining to April-levels, and the city toll climbed from 10,740 to 10,757 now.

Mumbai new cases again zoomed above the 1K-mark by adding 1,074 new infections that took up the total from 279,744 to 280,818 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, Mumbai circle (MMR – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up due to the contagion.

The MMR recorded 36 new deaths – pushing up the toll from 18,580 to 18,616 and with another sharp spike of 2,162 new infections, the total cases zoomed from 625,192 the previous day to 627,354 now.

Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) recorded 23 fatalities and the death toll zoomed up from 10,562 to 10,585 while the daily infections increased by 1,346 – from 450,766 a day earlier to 452,112 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine decreased – from 528,690 to 528,395 now – while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up – from 6,634 to 7,248 on Friday.

Source: IANS

