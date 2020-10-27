Maha Covid situation improves, but fresh spurt in fatalities (Roundup)

Mumbai, Oct. Oct 27 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation continued to improve but the state witnessed a fresh spurt in deaths, a day after dropping to the May levels, though fatalities in Mumbai decreased significantly, health officials said here on Tuesday.

The state witnessed 115 deaths on Tuesday, higher than the 84 reported on Monday, taking the state’s Covid death toll to 43,463.

The state also recorded 5,363 new cases – around one-fourth compared to the peak single-day tally of 24,886 recorded on September 11) – taking the state’s tally to 16,54,028.

The state’s recovery rate increased from 89.02 per cent to 89.39 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.63 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 7,836 fully recovered patients returned home – taking the total number of discharged patients to 14,78,496 till date, much higher than the 131,544 active cases currently present in the state.

As per Tuesday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 13 minutes and 223 new cases added every hour to the state’s tally.

Of the 115 deaths reported on Tuesday, Mumbai led the chart with 23 fatalities, followed by Pune (22), Latur (9), Nagpur (8), Nashik (5), Thane, Raigad, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Chandrapur (4 each), Jalgaon and Wardha (3 each), Ahmednagar, Jalna, Beed, Yavatmal and Bhandara (2 each), and Sangli, Sindhudurg, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Buldhana and Washim (1 each).

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 25th day this month, Mumbai recorded 23 fatalities, as the city’s toll shot up to 10,165 while the number of corona cases shot up by 801, the lowest in nearly five months, taking the city’s tally to 252,886.

Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai circle’s (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) fatalities shot up by 31, taking the toll to 17,796, while a spike of 1,727 new infectees took its Covid tally to 574,576.

With another 30 fatalities, the Pune circle’s (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll zoomed to 9,445 while the daily infections increased by 983 to 420,597 cases.

Nashik circle has so far reported 4,193 deaths and 221,457 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle’s 3,621 fatalities and 107,998 cases, and Nagpur circle’s 3,469 deaths and 145,530 cases.

Latur circle recorded 2,018 deaths and 68,128 cases, Aurangabad circle 1,547 fatalities and 61,789 cases, followed by Akola circle’s 1,228 deaths and 51,845 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine decreased from 25,30,900 to 25,28,907 now, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 13,690 to 13,237 on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.