Maha to create special facilities for coronavirus treatment

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh has said that facilities will be created at three hospitals in the state for treatment of coronavirus patients.

These facilities will be created by the J J Group of Hospitals, he said.

Mumbai, a 300-bed facility with 60-bed ICU will be set up at St George Hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients, while the G T Hospital will have 250 beds and 50-bed ICU for this purpose, the Medical Education Minister said.

In Pune, a 700-bed hospital with 100 beds for ICU will be put in place, he said.

Senior bureaucrat Vinita Singhal has been appointed as the nodal officer for the creation of these facilities, Deshmukh said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.