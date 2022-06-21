Maha crisis: BJP keeping close eye, exploring all options

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party is keeping a close watch on political developments in Maharashtra and exploring all the options, but cautious in its approach keeping the past experience in the state.

A political crisis hit the Maha Vikas Agadhi government on Tuesday morning when over 25 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Minister Eknath Shinde became ‘unreachable’. Sources said that rebel Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to a hotel in Surat as they are dissatisfied and unhappy with the party and the MVA government.

A senior BJP functionary said that the party central leadership is closely monitoring the situation and will take the next step accordingly. “Before next move, we have to be sure that numbers are against the MVA government and more and more Shiv Sena MLAs join Shinde. Cracks have appeared in the MVA government and it will collapse due its own differences,” he said.

It is learnt that the BJP central leadership is calculating the numbers and is hoping that Shinde will bring more MLAs in his camp. After being sure of numbers, the BJP will approach the Governor with a request to ask the MVA government to prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly.

“Instead of moving a no-confidence motion we will ask the MVA to prove majority on the floor of the house. With the rebellion by Shinde and other MLAs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lost the majority,” a BJP leader said.

A BJP insider said that party is treading cautiously amid the changing political situation in Maharashtra to avoid repeat of 2019 misadventure when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra and later resigned due to lack of numbers.

“We are cautiously moving ahead and do not want any misadventure similar to 2019. We are trying to form the government in Maharashtra but only when numbers are in our favour,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met BJP chief J.P. Nadda to discuss the developing political situation in Maharashtra. Sources in the BJP said that Nadda and Shah were discussing the changing political situation in the state and the party’s future course of action.

The BJP gave a big jolt to the ruling MVA alliance this month by getting all its candidates elected in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls. In the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP bagged three seats, while the ruling alliance secured three, with one each for Sena-NCP-Congress, while the Sena’s second candidate was defeated.

In legislative council polls, the BJP won five, Shiv Sena and NCP two each, and Congress one, while one Congress candidate lost the polls.