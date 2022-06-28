Maha crisis: BJP may seek no trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs have been called to Mumbai. The saffron party leaders along with the Eknath Shinde- led rebel camp are likely to seek the Governor’s permission to table a no-trust vote against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The push for the no-trust vote come after the Supreme Court on Monday sought to check records from the office of deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued notices to Zirwal, Sena chief whip, Sunil Prabhu, and the leader of the legislature party, Ajay Chaudhary. The apex court warned the deputy speaker that acting quickly might have unfavourable results.

Within five days, rebuttal affidavits are due from each party. Three days are given to the Shinde camp to react to counter-affidavits. Hearing to follow on July 12.

In conjunction with the no-confidence motion brought by the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp against him, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the deputy speaker of Maharashtra, Narhari Zirwal, to provide a thorough affidavit.

After the deputy speaker questioned the validity of the rebel camp’s removal motion, the apex court issued the instruction. In accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution and Rule 11 of the Maharashtra Assembly Rules, the Shinde group had filed a notice for removal on June 22.

After Zirwal’s lawyer doubted the removal motion as it was delivered by e-mail, the Supreme Court ordered records from the deputy speaker’s office.