Maha: Crops damaged, bridges washed away amid incessant rainfall in Latur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th September 2022 6:50 pm IST

Latur: At least 100 hectares of kharif crops were damaged due to incessant rainfall that hit Maharashtra’s Latur district over the last four days, an official said on Sunday.

The district has been witnessing heavy rains that caused rivers and streams to swell and flood the farmlands, the official said.

Two bridges were washed away, cutting off connectivity to Tagarkheda, Wanjarkheda, Savari-Jamga and Manejawalga villages in Nilanga tehsil, he said.

The road between Udgir-Ahmedpur on Bidar-Nanded highway was severely damaged, inconveniencing motorists, the official said.

A 30-year-old man was swept away in flood waters on Shedol-Tupadi road on Saturday and his body was recovered after a search by the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team this morning, police said.

