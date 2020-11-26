Maha crosses 18 lakh Covid cases, infections, deaths rise

Mumbai, Nov 26 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 18-lakh mark on Thursday even as new infections and deaths continued to rise along with active cases, causing concerns, health authorities said here.

For the second consecutive day, the state reported 65 deaths and the fatalities shot up from 46,748 to 46,813 now.

The new infections continued above 5,000 with 6,406 fresh cases – compared with the peak single-day tally of 24,886 – and the total cases zoomed past the 18-lakh mark and went up from 17,95,959 to 18,02,365 till date.

As many as 18 of the 36 districts across the state reported fatalities, with the bulk of deaths from Mumbai and Pune regions.

For the fourth day, the state recovery rate dropped, from 92.64 per cent to 92.57 per cent – while the current mortality rate improved to 2.06 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 4,815 fully recovered patients returned home – taking the total from 16,63,723 to 16,68,538 till date – much higher than the 85,963 active cases which are on the ascent since the past one week.

Of the 65 deaths declared, Mumbai led the state with 15 fatalities, 9 in Pune, 6 each in Satara and Nagpur, 4 in Chandrapur, 3 each in Thane, Kolhapur and Parbhani, 2 each in Palghar, Nashik, Solapur, Beed and Bhandara, 1 each in Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded and Gondia, besides 2 outsiders.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 25th day this month, Mumbai recorded 15 fatalities or dropping to April-levels, and the city toll climbed from 10,725 to 10,740 now.

Mumbai’s new cases again zoomed above 1,000 by adding 1,147 new infections that took the total from 278,597 to 279,744 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, Mumbai circle (MMR – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) remains on the brink as deaths spiral and cases pile up due to the contagion.

The MMR recorded 20 new deaths – pushing up the toll from 18,560 to 18,580 and with another sharp spike of 2,181 new infectees, the total cases zoomed from 623,011 the previous day to 625,192 now.

Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) recorded 17 fatalities and the death toll zoomed up from 10,545 to 10,562 while the daily infections increased by 1,410 – from 449,356 a day earlier to 450,766 cases now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine decreased – from 529,344 to 528,690 now – while the number of those in institutional quarantine also went down from 6,980 to 6,634 on Thursday.

