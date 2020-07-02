Maha: Curfew in Beed to contain spread of COVID-19

Aurangabad: Curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Beed city for eight days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

Only essential and emergency services will be allowed to operate during the period, as per an order issued on Wednesday by Beed Collector Rahul Rekhawar.

According to the order, the curfew will remain in force till July 8 midnight.

“Nobody will be allowed to enter or go out of the city during the period. Medical services will remain operational.

Emergency services will be allowed to operate, but all other private and government offices will remain closed during the period,” the collector said in the order.

Pass holders working in emergency services will be allowed to travel in the city, he said.

Till Wednesday, Beed district reported 131 COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the disease. There were 10 active cases, while 115 patients were discharged after recovery, civil surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat said.

