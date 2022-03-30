Maha dharna of bank employees, officers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The All India Bank Employees Association and the All India bank officers Association have organized a maha dharna in Hyderabad against the privatization of nationalized banks.

The Dharna was organized in the compound of Central Bank of India Bank Street, Koti as part of the labor unions’ two days National Strike.

The CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy announced support for the employees demands. It is decided in the meeting that the bank employees shall continue with their strike till the decision to privatize the banks is revoked by the government.

The country’s 30 crore labors by their strike have rejected the economic reforms initiated by Narendra Modi government.

Chada Venkat Reddy and the bank employees National secretary BS Rambabu warned the Central government to desist from depriving lakhs of bank employees from their jobs.

Mini bank employees in Hyderabad have participated in dharna due to which the performance of many banks was adversely affected.