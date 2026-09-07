Maha Dharna over Jamia Nizamia Waqf land at Raidurg on Sept 13

The dharna is aimed at raising a united voice for the protection of the Jamia Nizamia Waqf land at Raidurg.

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Waqf Board
Waqf Board

Hyderabad: The Jamia Nizamia Waqf Land Protection Joint Action Committee (JAC) has announced a ‘Maha Dharna’ in Hyderabad on September 13, demanding protection of Waqf land belonging to Jamia Nizamia at Raidurg.

The protest will be held at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, from 11 am on Sunday. The JAC has appealed to political leaders, intellectuals, social activists, community leaders, advocates and members of the public to participate in the protest in large numbers.

The committee said the dharna was aimed at raising a united voice for the protection of the Jamia Nizamia Waqf land at Raidurg. It urged all sections of society to support its efforts to safeguard the Waqf property.

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Subhan Bakery

The organisers said the participation of political and community representatives, legal professionals and social activists would help draw attention to the issue and strengthen the demand for protection of the land.

The JAC has urged the public and supporters of the cause to attend the Maha Dharna and extend their support to the campaign to safeguard the Waqf property.

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