Maha doctor sacked for attempt to molest Covid patient

Mumbai, March 4 : In another shocking incident, a government doctor has been sacked for allegedly molesting a Covid-19 cured patient at a Covid Care Centre in the tourist centre of Aurangabad.

The issue figured prominently in the Maharashtra assembly following media reports that the doctor sought sexual favours and attempted to rape the woman who was cured of Covid-19 and sought a discharge from the Padampur CCC.

After media reports surfaced on the incident and matter was raised in the assembly by BJP MLA Manisha Choudhary, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation dismissed the doctor from service.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the government on the growing incidents of crime against women at CCCs and said he had written four letters fo the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government demanding standard operating procedures to curb them

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the House that the SOPs would be in place by March 31.

“We have gathered all information… No rape has taken place…. but there was an incident of attempted molestation. There is no denying the fact and whatever has happened is serious. The doctor has been dismissed from service,” said Pawar.

However, he added that the woman and her family did not want to lodge a formal police complaint and her husband and the sacked doctor were also found to be known to each other.

