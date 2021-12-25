Maha: Dubai-returnee among 2 new Omicron cases, night curbs start

Mumbai; Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2 new cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron and the state tally zoomed to 110, as the state entered a series of restrictions including prohibitory orders banning assembly of 5 or more persons between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from this evening.

Of the 2 new cases, both are from Aurangabad and fully vaccinated, and one had a history of recent international travel to Dubai, from where all the incoming passengers are being subjected to enhanced health scrutiny.

While one patient is aged 50, the other is his close contact aged 33, one has mild symptoms and the second is asymptomatic, said the state health department.

Intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports – Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur – is currently underway since December 1.

A total of 24,922 travellers have landed here from the ‘high risk’ countries of which 153 have tested positive and 55 from other countries, with all their reports sent for genomic sequencing to confirm if they are afflicted by Omicron.

Besides, 729 samples from field surveys conducted since November 1 have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 162 awaited, said Health Department officials.

The current spread of Omicron is extensive in the state, with the maximum – 46 cases – in Mumbai, followed by 41 in Pune, 5 each in Satara, Osmanabad and Thane, 2 each in Nagpur and Aurangabad, 1 each in Palghar, Latur, Ahmednagar and Buldhana.

On the Covid-19 front, Mumbai, Pune and Thane remain at the top with the highest number of ‘active cases’ of the total 9,102 ill patients currently in the state, with a recovery rate of 97.68 per cent.

As the state entered into ‘night-curfew’ style restrictions from 9 p.m. on Saturday night, the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Western India and Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association of India have resented the cancellation of New Year and festival season events.

“This is a huge disappointment to the industry which has borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Our staffers are fully vaccinated, follow full Covid appropriate behaviour, we are operational and ready to welcome guests,” urged HRAWI and FHRAI office-bearer Pradeep Shetty.

Meanwhile, police fanned out onto the streets and in public areas, erected checkpost at various points to implement the new restrictions that became effective tonight amid increasing Covid-19 and Omicron cases.