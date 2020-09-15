Maha: Eight shops sealed over COVID-19 violations in Thane

The civic body will continue to undertake such drives and strict action will be taken against violators

By Mansoor Published: 15th September 2020 1:37 pm IST

Thane: The civic authorities sealed eight shops in Maharashtra’s Thane city for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms and not following precautionary measures amid the pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

At least eight shops were sealed in Naupada ward limits after they were kept open beyond permitted hours at night and social distancing norms were also not followed at the establishments, said Ashok Burpulle, deputy commissioner (encroachment) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A special squad of the TMC carried out checks in Naupada, Talao Pali and Chintaman areas on Monday evening and found people crowding at shops, the official said.

The civic body will continue to undertake such drives and strict action will be taken against violators, he added.

Source: PTI
READ:  Loyalists, Team Rahul score big in Congress rejig
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close