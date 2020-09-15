Maha: Eight shops sealed over COVID-19 violations in Thane

Thane: The civic authorities sealed eight shops in Maharashtra’s Thane city for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms and not following precautionary measures amid the pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

At least eight shops were sealed in Naupada ward limits after they were kept open beyond permitted hours at night and social distancing norms were also not followed at the establishments, said Ashok Burpulle, deputy commissioner (encroachment) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A special squad of the TMC carried out checks in Naupada, Talao Pali and Chintaman areas on Monday evening and found people crowding at shops, the official said.

The civic body will continue to undertake such drives and strict action will be taken against violators, he added.

Source: PTI