Maha Govt: 5% Quota Bill for Muslims to be tabled in Assembly

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s new bill to give 5 percent reservation to the Muslim community in Educational Institutions will be tabled during the budget session in the state Assembly today said Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

The Minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – one of the three alliance members of the MVA said the party is also planning to reservations in job sector and that the government is discussing on the legal advice for it.

Mr Malik recalled the previous government- an alliance of Shiv Sena and the BJP, didn’t give reservation for Muslims despite a court order.

“We will try to give reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this (assembly) session. We will try to give 5 per cent reservation,” said Mr Malik.

This reservation will add to the existing quota figure as granted to the Marathas last year granted by the SC.

The Bombay High Court in June last year upheld the previous state government’s decision to provide reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions, but slashed the quantum to 13 per cent from 16 per cent that was set by the government.