Maha govt files Sushant probe report in SC, hearing on Aug 11

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 5:51 pm IST
Maha govt files Sushant probe report in SC, hearing on Aug 11

New Delhi, Aug 8 : The Maharashtra government has filed the investigation report in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Supreme Court, in a sealed cover.

According to sources familiar with the development, the state government has submitted details of the investigation conducted so far. It is also slated to file a separate affidavit, either on Saturday itself or on Monday.

The apex court has listed the hearing on the Sushant case on August 11.

On August 5, the court had sought response from the Maharashtra government after the hearing in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.

On Saturday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh informed the Supreme Court, in a counter-affidavit, that Rhea has already begun to influence witnesses connected with the case and has also taken a U-turn on the CBI probe.

Citing an email relied upon by Rhea, he asked that if this email was sent by Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani to the Mumbai Police, why was shared by the potential witness with Rhea, who is a prime suspect in the case.

“Nevertheless, the email is sent after the registration of the FIR and one day before the filing of the present transfer petition, and thus the said email seems to be procured by the petitioner (Rhea) from the potential witness, who seems to be already under her influence,” said the affidavit, filed through advocate Nitin Saluja.

Singh also contended that Rhea too had wanted a CBI probe, but questioned why she is opposing it now.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close