Maha govt mulls insurance for staff treating COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state government is considering to provide insurance cover to the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients in the state.

In a Facebook live, Tope said apart from the insurance cover, the government also plans to give monetary incentive to the staff.

“These medical workers have risked their lives to treat the patients,” he said.

Tope appealed to the private doctors, who have stopped their medical practice due to the coronavirus scare, to remain operational for treatment of people.

“OPD, emergency medical services have been stopped…

This is not right. There are other illnesses apart from COVID-19. Where will people go for deliveries or if someone suffers a heart attack?” he asked.

Medicine is a noble profession and doctors should not stop their medical practice, he said.

“Don’t show insensitivity in times of crisis,” Tope told the private medical practitioners.

He said the number of coronavirus positive patients in the state is now 135.

“A total of 4,228 people were tested, of whom the reports of 4,017 patients tested negative. So far, 19 patients have been discharged,” he added.

Tope said as international flights have been suspended, the spread of coronavirus from such travellers has stopped.

“Now, the spread from positive patients needs to be tackled,” he said.

“The focus is now on three Ts – tracing, testing and treatment,” Tope said.

He also appealed to people to donate blood.

“Blood supply is required not just for coronavirus patients, but also to people with other illnesses,” he said.

Source: PTI

