Maha govt slashes charges for COVID-19 tests by Rs 300

By Sameer Published: 12th August 2020 7:33 pm IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has reduced by Rs 300 the rates of COVID-19 tests conducted by laboratories, bringing them in the range of Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,500.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this in a statement on Wednesday.

“The maximum charges for testing now stand at Rs 1,900, Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,500. No laboratory can charge above these prescribed rates,” he said.

“This decision was taken by the state-appointed committee to regulate the COVID-19 testing charges so that patients do not face any financial burden,” the minister said.

The test charges vary depending on the collection of swabs from home or through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals.

On the cost of PPE kits as well as other necessary equipment, Tope said, “The prices of these items have gone down as well thanks to the increased supply.

Source: PTI
