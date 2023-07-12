Maha: Illegal cough syrup stock seized from house in Thane district

Thane: A stock of cough syrup worth over Rs 62,000 was seized from a house in Thane district of Maharashtra and a case has been registered against three persons who do not possess a valid license for storage, police said on Wednesday.

The house, located in Khardi village, was raided on Tuesday on a tip-off and bottles of cough syrup which contains codeine phosphate were seized.

The cough syrup containing codeine is allowed to be sold at medical stores only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

A case has been registered under sections 328 (Causing hurt through poison), 272 (Adulterating food or drink intended for sale, to make the same noxious) and 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and NDPS Act.

Nobody is arrested so far.