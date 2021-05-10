Maha: Jobless man commits suicide after killing wife & son

Pune: A 38-year-old man, who was unemployed and facing financial problems, allegedly killed his wife and toddler son and then committed suicide at their home here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Pune’s Kadamwak Vasti area under Lonikand police station limits.

The man, identified as Hanumant Shinde, used to live with his wife (aged 28), 14-month-old son, father and brother in their flat.

On Sunday, his bedroom was locked from inside since around 11 am.

When Shinde and his wife did not open the door till evening, his father called their relatives and alerted the police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyan Vidhate said.

Later, with the help of police, they broke open the door and found Shinde hanging from the ceiling, while his wife was found strangulated to death and his son dead with his throat slit, he said.

“No suicide note was found at the spot. But, as per statements of the family members, Shinde was under stress as he was unemployed and facing financial hardship, and had become reticent since the last few days,” the official said.

The police are conducting further probe into the case, he added.