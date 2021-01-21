Maha: Kidnapped teenage girl rescued, accused held

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st January 2021 6:42 pm IST
Uighur girls
Representational Photo

Thane: A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Mumbra in Maharashtra’s Thane in November 2020, has been rescued from Ahmednagar district in the state, police said on Thursday.

Her kidnapper, identified as Sagar Shendephal (25), has been arrested, they said.

The girl was rescued on Wednesday following a tip-off, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Thane city police’s crime branch unit-I said.

“The girl from Mumbra was kidnapped on November 29 last year. An offence under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) was registered based on the complaint filed by her parents at the Mumbra police station,” he said.

“Recently, the crime branch got a tip off that the victim was found with the man, who had allegedly kidnapped her, at an eatery in Shegaon of Ahmednagar,” he added.

READ:  Man, cousin brother killed in road accident in UP

Accordingly, a police team rushed to Shegaon and rescued the minor and held the kidnapper.

Another police official said that the accused worked as a waiter at the eatery and told others that the girl was his uncle’s daughter and they have got married recently.

She was also employed at the eatery as a cook, the official said.

The girl has been reunited with her parents, police said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 21st January 2021 6:42 pm IST
Back to top button