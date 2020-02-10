Maha lecturer set ablaze by stalker succumbs to injuries

A+ A-

Nagpur:Exactly a week after she was set ablaze in public by a jilted suitor, a 24-year old Wardha lecturer breathed her last here on Monday morning, a top medico said.

The victim, who had been set on fire last Monday, passed away at 6.55 a.m. after her condition worsened since Sunday night, said Orange City Hospital & amp; Research Institute Director Dr Anup Marar.

Having suffered extensive burns on her face, head, respiratory system, heart, she remained critical throughout her treatment and was placed on ventilator since 2 days.