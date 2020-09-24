Maha: Man arrested for killing wife in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday, police said.

The city police nabbed Ashok Pandav and registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, deputy commissioner of police Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day when the accused picked a quarrel with his wife Kavita and attacked her with a hard and blunt object, killing her on the spot, the official said.

The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem to a government hospital at Bhiwandi, he said, adding that the case is being probed by Napoli police.

Source: PTI