Maha: Man conned of over Rs 1 lakh during an online transaction

The victim allegedly lost close to Rs 1.5 lakh in the transaction, the official said

By Mansoor Published: 21st August 2020 12:35 pm IST
Indian currency

Palghar: A plant nursery owner was allegedly cheated of over Rs 1 lakh by a customer during an online transaction in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The nursery owner from Parnaka allegedly received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as an Indian Army personnel and said he wanted to purchase some mango saplings, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

During the online transaction for the purchase, the unidentified accused allegedly sent a QR code to the victim’s account on an online payment portal and asked him to scan the same, following which money got debited from the latter’s bank account, the official said.

READ:  UP: Medical officer held for killing a female doctor

The accused later said he wished to return the money and asked the victim to provide his account details and OTP that led to more loss of money, he said.

The victim allegedly lost close to Rs 1.5 lakh in the transaction, the official said, adding that a case of cheating has been registered at Dahanu police station.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close