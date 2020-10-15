Maha: Man gets life imprisonment for killing woman

Thane: A court in Maharashtra’s Thane has sentenced a 37-year-old tribal man from neighbouring Palghar district to life imprisonment for killing a woman.

In the order passed on Wednesday, district and additional sessions judge R R Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Sunil Laxman Kamadi.

The prosecution told the court that in March 2018, the accused thrashed the 34-year-old woman and her husband (40) at Jawhar in Palghar as a fallout of a land dispute.

The woman later succumbed to her injuries she had suffered in the attack, following which the police had arrested the accused.

Source: PTI