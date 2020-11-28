Maha: Man held for carrying revolver

SameerPublished: 28th November 2020 1:47 pm IST
Thane: A 24-year-old man was arrested in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday for alleged illegal possession of a country-maderevolver, an official said.

The accused, Nazish Anwar Siddiqui, was nabbed in Mumbra township following a tip-off, senior inspector Madhukar Kad of Mumbra police station said.

“Police had received information that a man carrying a revolver was moving around in Samrat Nagar locality.

Accordingly, a police patrol team kept vigil and spotted him, following which he was taken into custody,” he said.

Police have booked him under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Source: PTI

