Maha: Man held for killing brother over property dispute

Aurangabad: A 57-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death over a property dispute in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, police said on Saturday.

The Jawaharnagar police arrested Vedprakash Ramnath Thakur from Paithan for allegedly killing his brother Suryaprakash (54), an advocate, on Friday, an official said.

As per preliminary probe, the accused had come to his brother’s home in Garkheda area and demanded a share in a plot and Rs 2 lakh to buy a house, he said.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim when the latter’s wife had stepped out for an errand, the official said, adding that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police examined the CCTV footage from the area and the accused was arrested from Paithan on the same day, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he added.

