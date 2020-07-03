Maha: Man held for killing minor daughter in Beed

Aurangabad: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his minor daughter and hiding her body in a sugarcane field at a village in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Friday.

The police on Wednesday nabbed Prakash Kashinath Bhange for allegedly killing his 14-year-old daughter Sheetal Dadasaheb Toge, assistant inspector Maheshkumar Tak of Wadvani police station said.

The victim, who was married and lived in Chikal Beed, went missing on June 28, and her body was recovered from a sugarcane field two days later, the official said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had killed the victim by slitting her throat and had later hid her body, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, the official added.

Source: PTI