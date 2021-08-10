Maha: Man held for stabbing neighbour to death in Thane

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 10th August 2021 6:37 pm IST
Representational Image

Thane: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death over a petty dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Pimpri area of the city late on Monday night, when the victim Aazad Umed Ali Khan (35) went to ask his neighbour Mohammed Jamal Mohammed Rais about his missing mobile phone, an official said.

Khan had enquired with all his neighbours about the mobile phone, but when he asked Rais, the latter got angry and charged at him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times, he said.

The victim died on the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem to a government-run hospital, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC with the Shil-Daighar police of Thane city Zone, the official added.

