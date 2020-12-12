Maha: Man, woman found dead on railway track

Thane: A man and a woman were found dead on the railway track between Ambernath and Badlapur stations of the Central Railway in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Bodies of Khadavali residents Yogesh Bendore (32) and Priti Dhawad (22) were found on the railway track around 8 pm on Friday, inspector V D Shardul of Kalyan Railway police station said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and further probe is underway to ascertain the cause, an official said.

Source: PTI