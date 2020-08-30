Maha: Mega infra projects to transform Maoist-hit Gadchiroli

Nagpur, (Maharashtra) Aug 30 : One of the regions worst hit by Maoist violence in the country, Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra is set to be transformed with five critical infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity with adjoining Chhattisgarh and Telangana states.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari set the ball rolling by inaugurating the projects via videolink along with Minister of State Gen. V.K. Singh and State Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday.

These include: a 855-metre major bridge across River Pranahita at a cost of Rs 168 crore and a 630-metre high-level bridge on River Indravati near Patagudam costing Rs 248 crore, both on Nizamabad-Jagdalpur Road (NH-63).

Besides, another 30-metre high-level bridge will come up near Lankachen on Bejurpalli-Aheri Road, with the improvement of the same road (SF-275) between Watra-Moyabinpeta and the Garanji-Pustola Road.

Terming it as a “dream come true after 25 years”, Gadkari said he had conceived these projects when he was a minister in Maharashtra (1994-1999), which are expected to go a long way in curbing Maoist extremism in the region.

