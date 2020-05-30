Maha minister assures proper COVID-19 treatment to SRPF jawans

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh interacted with SRPF jawans who had recovered from COVID-19 and assured proper medical treatment to other personnel in case they contract the infection while on duty.

Speaking to SRPF jawans via video-conferencing on Friday, the minister urged them to take care of their health and ensure fitness before resuming the fight against COVID-19.

As many as 63 SRPF companies have been deployed in COVID-19 hotspots such as Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Aurangabad and Nagpur, he said.

At least 545 jawans were infected by the virus, of which 388 had recovered following medical treatment, Deshmukh said.

“Take care of your health and take proper rest. Resume the fight against the disease only when you think you are fit,” Deshmukh was heard telling a jawan recuperating at a city hospital, in a video released on Saturday.

“The home department and state government are with you and you will get proper treatment,” the minister assured the jawans.

In another video he posted on Twitter, Deshmukh said the infected jawans had expressed satisfaction over the treatment they had received at hospitals.

Similarly, proper treatment will be provided to personnel of the Maharashtra police who contract the infection while on duty, he added.

Source: PTI

