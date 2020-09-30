Maha ministerial panel to decide on farm laws’ implementation

Mumbai, Sep 30 : In a significant development, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the implementation of the recently enacted farm laws that have resulted in protests all over the country.

The decision came hours after Minister for Marketing Balasaheb Shamrao Patil stayed a controversial order of August 10 implementing the three farm ordinances – now laws – sending shockwaves through the state and national political circles.

As per the August 10 order issued by the Director of Marketing Satish Soni, these ordinances were to be “strictly implemented” even before the laws on it were passed by Parliament last week.

Amid the strong positions adopted by the three ruling allies, a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the implementation of the new laws.

“The Cabinet Sub-Committee will hold discussions with farmers, farmers unions or associations and other stakeholders in the matter before taking its final decision,” said a top official.

Last week, while opposing the farm laws, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had indicated that the state government would first vet them through experts before implementation.

The latest development comes two days after IANS first highlighted the contentious issue (September 28) arising out of the August 10 orders, leading to a furore in the ruling alliance of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, and the farmers across the state.

At the cabinet meeting, the new laws were also tabled before the ministers. These are: The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

