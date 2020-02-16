Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

A+ A-

MUMBAI: A massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) was witnessed at Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of protesters irrespective of their religion, including a large number of women and children, came together to register their disapproval against CAA-NRC-NPR.

The protest was organized by the Maharashtra chapter of the ‘National Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR’

Hum Dekhenge

Social activist Teesta Setalvad, actor Sushant Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi were among others present on the occasion.

At the stage at Azad Maidan, speakers recited Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s popular poem “Hum Dekhenge” (We will see).

The repeatedly urged the gigantic gathering to not divulge any information when NPR enumerators visit their homes.

Sushant has also requested the Maharashtra government to not allow National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the state as “it is the first step of NRC”.

Massive turnout

The protesters carried national flags and placards denouncing the CAA-NRC-NPR demanding the new law to be repealed in the current Parliament session.

They also raised slogans like “Modi, Shah se Azadi” and “freedom from the CAA and the NRC”.

Saffron flags

Interestingly, some saffron flags were also sighted at the protest site showing that many Hindus too who are part of the nationwide agitation.

Excluding Muslims, CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.