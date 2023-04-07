Maha: More than 60 persons suffer food poisoning at religious event

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2023 10:43 pm IST
food poison
Representative Image

Nashik: More than 60 persons suffered food poisoning at a religious programme in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday and the condition of two of them was serious, a police official said.

These persons had “mahaprasad” at an ‘Akhand Harinam Saptah’ organised in Thangaon Barhe village in Surgana tehsil to mark Hanuman Jayanti, he said.

Also Read
After Ram Navami clashes, Hanuman Jayanti celebrated peacefully

“They complained of vomiting, uneasiness and stomach pain and were rushed to the sub district hospital in Barhe. The condition of two of them is serious and they have been shifted to district civil hospital in Nashik. Samples of the food have been sent for analysis,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The number of those affected may rise as it was a well-attended programme, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2023 10:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button