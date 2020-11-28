Maha: MPSC aspirant commits suicide in Ratnagiri

NehaUpdated: 28th November 2020 8:39 pm IST
Suicide Hang

Mumbai: A 26-year-old MPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, police said on Saturday.

Mahesh Laxman Jhore hanged himself from the ceiling of his house at Korle Shakar Wadi in Lanja taluka of the district on Thursday afternoon, an official from Lanja police station said.

Jhore was alone at home at the time and his body was spotted by a passerby, who alerted the police, the official said, adding a suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

According to the deceased’s family, he was preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and was upset and stressed that the exams were getting postponed, he said.

READ:  Man found dead at his house, family alleges murder

The matter is being probed to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide, the official added.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaUpdated: 28th November 2020 8:39 pm IST
Back to top button